Athletics: Scots women are winners at 32nd Armagh International road race

Weather conditions were perfect last Thursday evening for the 32nd Armagh International men’s road race.
By Kathleen Anderson-Ogg
Published 13th Feb 2024, 13:15 GMT
The Scottish men’s and women’s teams, including Vics’ Scott Stirling, pictured back row, furthest right (Photo: Scottish Athletics)The Scottish men’s and women’s teams, including Vics’ Scott Stirling, pictured back row, furthest right (Photo: Scottish Athletics)
The Scottish men's and women's teams, including Vics' Scott Stirling, pictured back row, furthest right (Photo: Scottish Athletics)

One of the fastest road races in the world, the Northern Irish event sees the largest number of athletes running 5k sub 15 minutes and this year was no exception with 130 athletes running sub 15 minutes.

Organised by Armagh Athletics Club, the race attracts the highest elite athletes from all over the world and this year there were 584 finishers.

European steeplechase champion Topi Raitanen (Finland) stormed across the finish line in 13:49, six seconds behind his 2019 winning time.

Scotland’s men’s team finished in third place thanks to the performances of Jamie Crowe (13:51) sixth place, Ben MacMillan (13:53) ninth place, both of Central AC, Scott Stirling (13:55) 11th, Falkirk Victoria Harriers and Angus McMillan 13th (13:57).

Sweden took first and Finland second in the team results. In the women’s 3k race, the Scottish women’s team finished top of the tree thanks to Megan Davies (race winner), Sarah Calvert, 11th (Edinburgh University), Stephanie Tucker, 23rd (Cambuslang Harriers) and Hannah Anderson, 31st (Edinburgh University).

‘We got into the finishing straight and we were all waiting for Alex Bell to come through and she did,’ Davies told Scottish Athletics. ‘But it wasn’t decisive and it was a bit of a scramble.

‘When I took the lead, I thought ‘I just want it to end’ but I’m delighted to win and also with the team win. That’s the first time that has happened when I’ve been here.’

