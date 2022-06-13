Athletics: Sarah Inglis notches new personal best at US event

The Puma Group runner put in a superb run at the Portland Track Festival 2022 in Oregon over the weekend.

Her time of 15.05.21 puts her within World Championships standard timing, in an event where British women are looking very strong across the board this year.

The Lothian RC athlete has Commonwealth Games standards for Team Scotland in both the 5000m and 10,000m events.

Runner Sarah Inglis (Picture: Bobby Gavin/SA)

Her time places her sixth on Scottish Athletics all-time list for that distance.

Last month, she came in fourth spot at The Night of the 10ks which took place in London, notching a personal best of 31:39.60 over 10,000m.