Athletics: Sarah Inglis moves to Puma Group

The GB gold medallist winner has been working as a school teacher in Langley, near Vancouver, while representing the Langley Mustangs Endurance Group under coach Mark Bomba.

Bomba, who previously coached at Trinity Western University where Sarah had previously studied created a strong training group and is widely regarded as the best coach in Canada.

However, he has now left to take advantage of an opening at Queen’s University which has shelved plans for athletes.

Avonbridge athlete Sarah Inglis (Picture: Shane Fenton)

Queen’s is located 3000 miles to the east in Kingston, Ontario. With his move eastward, stars including Inglis sought new opportunities elsewhere.

The Puma group is led by Irish internationalist Alistair Cragg and ithe goal is to put the company back on the forefront of running after sponsoring the likes of Usain Bolt previously.

Inglis will be teaming up with an elite group of athletes who have recently joined the Puma set up most notably Tokyo marathon bronze medallist Molly Seidal.

She said of her move to the group and her new life in the US: “So far it’s been great here and I am really enjoying it.

“I’ve settled into everything now just about, I’ve got a new house, training group, and coaches so it has been a challenge but I am making the most of the opportunity.”