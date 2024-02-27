News you can trust since 1845
Athletics round-up: Scott Stirling silver makes history for Falkirk Victoria Harriers at Lindsays National XC

History was made for Falkirk Victoria Harriers over the weekend at the Lindsays National XC in Callendar Park.
By Ben Kearney
Published 27th Feb 2024
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 16:20 GMT
Scott Stirling earned his club a first-ever senior medal at the Falkirk-based National XC event (Photo: Scott Louden)Scott Stirling earned his club a first-ever senior medal at the Falkirk-based National XC event (Photo: Scott Louden)
Club ace Scott Stirling secured a sensational silver in the senior men’s race just behind winner Jamie Crowe - with that second-placed finish a first-ever podium placing for the Vics in that category.

“I’ve been seeing too much of the back of Jamie’s head over the past few years,” Stirling joked after his 31:49 run. “But he is a class runner and I was glad that I have been able to close the gap on him.

“It was a great race. Fair play to Jamie but I am glad to come away with a medal here in Falkirk.

In the under-15 boys' race, Vics youngster Ray Taylor secured a gold medal (Photo: Scott Louden)In the under-15 boys' race, Vics youngster Ray Taylor secured a gold medal (Photo: Scott Louden)
“It is an incredible event here and I know how much hard work goes into making it happen - to be the first Falkirk Vic to win a senior medal is a great honour.

“There can’t be anyone more local to Callendar Park than me. I went to school across the road at Graeme High and I worked a summer job on the ‘swans’ (boats) in the loch here.”

Falkirk Vics also enjoyed success across the categories, with a host of athletes posting impressive personal bests, and with some podium placings to boot.

In the senior women’s event, Freya Ross was the top club runner, finishing 17th after a sub-40 minute run. Alice Goodall was the gold medalist.

Falkirk Vics enjoyed a success National XC with many athletes securing great times and new personal bests (Photo: Scott Louden)Falkirk Vics enjoyed a success National XC with many athletes securing great times and new personal bests (Photo: Scott Louden)
Ray Taylor in the under-15s boys’ race secured gold with his 14:12 run, and thanks to the efforts of top-20 placing club-mates Hamish Hunter (4th), Cahal McAtarsney (10th), Luke Sedman (15th) - the club also won the team's top prize.

The under-17s women then celebrated a bronze team medal with Isabella Ogg (15th), Lucie Gibson (21st), Katie Hedges (23rd) and Lois Cant (25th) all posting impressive results.

Vics’ under-13s girls’ team made it a double third-placed podium placing, thanks to solid runs from Skye Robertson (13th), Aine McAtarsney (20th), Neve Taylor (41st) and Erin White (52nd).

In the under-15s girls’ race, Corri McGougan secured a fourth-placed finish overall, just missing out on a podium placing by a single second.

