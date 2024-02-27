Athletics round-up: Scott Stirling silver makes history for Falkirk Victoria Harriers at Lindsays National XC
Club ace Scott Stirling secured a sensational silver in the senior men’s race just behind winner Jamie Crowe - with that second-placed finish a first-ever podium placing for the Vics in that category.
“I’ve been seeing too much of the back of Jamie’s head over the past few years,” Stirling joked after his 31:49 run. “But he is a class runner and I was glad that I have been able to close the gap on him.
“It was a great race. Fair play to Jamie but I am glad to come away with a medal here in Falkirk.
“It is an incredible event here and I know how much hard work goes into making it happen - to be the first Falkirk Vic to win a senior medal is a great honour.
“There can’t be anyone more local to Callendar Park than me. I went to school across the road at Graeme High and I worked a summer job on the ‘swans’ (boats) in the loch here.”
Falkirk Vics also enjoyed success across the categories, with a host of athletes posting impressive personal bests, and with some podium placings to boot.
In the senior women’s event, Freya Ross was the top club runner, finishing 17th after a sub-40 minute run. Alice Goodall was the gold medalist.
Ray Taylor in the under-15s boys’ race secured gold with his 14:12 run, and thanks to the efforts of top-20 placing club-mates Hamish Hunter (4th), Cahal McAtarsney (10th), Luke Sedman (15th) - the club also won the team's top prize.
The under-17s women then celebrated a bronze team medal with Isabella Ogg (15th), Lucie Gibson (21st), Katie Hedges (23rd) and Lois Cant (25th) all posting impressive results.
Vics’ under-13s girls’ team made it a double third-placed podium placing, thanks to solid runs from Skye Robertson (13th), Aine McAtarsney (20th), Neve Taylor (41st) and Erin White (52nd).
In the under-15s girls’ race, Corri McGougan secured a fourth-placed finish overall, just missing out on a podium placing by a single second.