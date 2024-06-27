Athletics round-up: New PBs galore for Falkirk Victoria Harriers aces

Cahal McAtarsney (Photo: Submitted)

A number of Falkirk Vics were in action at various events around the country last weekend, with some great results recorded, reports Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

Firstly, Olivia Vareille (senior women) and Luke Culliton (U17M) made the journey south to Loughborough to take part in the BMC Grand Prix World Athletics Challenger.

Olivia ran in the women’s B 800m race alongside other top level athletes and finished sixth overall in 2:09.43, a season best for Olivia. Luke ran in the men’s 1500m E race, completing the course in 3:58.21, just outside his previous best of 3:58.17.

The U12 Superteams final took place at the Riverside Arena in Ayr on Saturday.

Twenty-one teams made it through to this, the last Superteams event for this season. Falkirk Vics’ A team finished in third place overall, having scored well for all the disciplines in the event - long jump, turbo javelin, 75m sprint and finally, the 4 x 100m relay. First place went to Giffnock North while Inverness Harriers AAC finished second.

The ever popular Scottish Athletics Relay Championships took place on Sunday, again, in Ayr. Due to injury, there was just one team, the boys’ U15s, who certainly did not disappoint. The team, consisting of Thomas Mitchell, Luke Sedman, Callan Campbell and Ben Upfold ran a combined relay of 300m, 800m, 200m and 600m. The boys finished in third place overall in 5:02.46, just behind Giffnock North and Aberdeen AAC.

Closer to home, this week’s Falkirk Parkrun resulted in new personal bests for three out of the four young Vics taking part.

Cahal McAtarsney (JM 15-17) put his all into the run and was rewarded with a time of 17.50, a huge three minutes 51 seconds faster than his previous PB.

Isabella Ogg (JW 15-17) was the first female to finish the course and 11th overall in 19:18 which was 38 seconds faster than her previous PB.

Thomas Mitchell (JM 11-14) finished in 19:25, just one second out of his previous best time.