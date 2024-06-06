Athletics round-up: Kane Elliot bags new PB in Norway as Falkirk Vics' youngsters impress

Vics duo Skye Robertson and Ben Upfold (Photo: Submitted)

Over 800 runners took to West Sands beach in St Andrews last Sunday to take part in the annual Chariots of Fire 5k run and the 1k children’s race, reports Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

This year was extra special as it was the centenary of the Paris Olympics in which Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams were running for gold and on whom the film was based.

The runners, who were encouraged to dress in all white, ran along the sand for 2.5km to follow in the footsteps of the famous duo, before turning and heading back towards the finish line - with the Vangelis soundtrack playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two young Falkirk Victoria Harriers athletes took part in the 5k race. Firstly, under-15 ace Ben Upfold, who was returning for a second year in the race, finished fifth overall and first in his age group in 18:53.

Skye Robertson, also under-15, was fifth female across the line (35th overall) in 22:01.

Meanwhile, club star Kane Elliott bagged a new personal best at the Bislett Games in Norway last Thursday evening with an incredible 1500m race, finishing in second place in 3:37.78, just a second behind Stefan Nillessan from the Netherlands.

Elliott’s previous PB of 3:38.75 was gained just last month at the Puma Nitro Lange Nuftnacht in Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Glasgow, Vics’ youngster Corri McGougan made the podium last Friday night at the U17 3000m Glasgow Athletics Association Miler Meet at Crownpoint.