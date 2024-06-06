Athletics round-up: Kane Elliot bags new PB in Norway as Falkirk Vics' youngsters impress
This year was extra special as it was the centenary of the Paris Olympics in which Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams were running for gold and on whom the film was based.
The runners, who were encouraged to dress in all white, ran along the sand for 2.5km to follow in the footsteps of the famous duo, before turning and heading back towards the finish line - with the Vangelis soundtrack playing.
Two young Falkirk Victoria Harriers athletes took part in the 5k race. Firstly, under-15 ace Ben Upfold, who was returning for a second year in the race, finished fifth overall and first in his age group in 18:53.
Skye Robertson, also under-15, was fifth female across the line (35th overall) in 22:01.
Meanwhile, club star Kane Elliott bagged a new personal best at the Bislett Games in Norway last Thursday evening with an incredible 1500m race, finishing in second place in 3:37.78, just a second behind Stefan Nillessan from the Netherlands.
Elliott’s previous PB of 3:38.75 was gained just last month at the Puma Nitro Lange Nuftnacht in Germany.
In Glasgow, Vics’ youngster Corri McGougan made the podium last Friday night at the U17 3000m Glasgow Athletics Association Miler Meet at Crownpoint.
In a close fought race, McGougan placed second in 9:54 with first place going to Eilidh Dallas of Strathearn Harriers in 9:53 and third place to Jessica Taylor of Edinburgh AC in 9:54.