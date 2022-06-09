Athletics round-up: Fiona Matheson breaks another record

After clocking 10:58.85 at Linwood last year, the evergreen Falkirk Victoria Harriers athlete was at 10:57.95 this time.

“I’m absolutely delighted with that because, as each year goes by, you are really happy if running similar times – so one second quicker, I’m happy with that,” she said. “It was a really well organised GAA Miler Meet, like the Monument Mile, and I want to thank the officials and volunteers because, without them, we’d not have an event.

"It has been a brilliant year so far and one I really didn’t expect. To have broken so many records and to have won a few races is more than I could have hoped for. At my age, it is all about the enjoyment and social aspect of the events but it is a nice bonus to be doing so well and competing at the top end of the races, especially at different distances.”

Runner Fiona Matheson (Picture: Bobby Gavin/SA)

In the top men's 3000m race, fellow Vics’ athlete Kane Elliott finished in second spot with a time of 8:16.28, being beaten by James Donald, who notched an impressive 8:10.96 time.

Linlithgow’s Andrew McGill won the men’s 800 race with a time of 1:15.93, while in the women’s 800m, Vics’ Abbi Macleod came second with a time of 2:13.26.