Athletics round-up: Falkirk Vics' new member proves age is just a number

Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ Fiona Matheson, Helena Gribben, Karen McAllister, Derek Esson, Robert Donachie, Grant Matheson and Sharon McPhee (Photo: Falkirk Victoria Harriers)

One of Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ newest members is proving age is just a number and that you are never too old to take up a new hobby, writes Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

Robert Donachie, 77, joined the morning endurance running group at the Grangemouth Stadium-based club along with daughter Sharon McPhee earlier this summer and took part in his first ever race last weekend.

Seven runners from the endurance group, coached by Grant Matheson, took part in the 3k on the Green in Glasgow last Friday and Donachie proved to be a strong competitor, completing his first ever race in an impressive 13:54.

Daughter Sharon finished just in front of her dad in 13.03. Sharon is an assistant coach with the club and is used to spectating at races, supporting son Harry and daughter Mel.

Harry (U20) has many championship medals to his name and Mel (U15) is showing a lot of promise. Perhaps mum and grandad were inspired by the younger generation.

Club legend Fiona Matheson was the first Vics athlete to finish the race, crossing the line in 10.50 with husband Grant following just behind in 10.54.

Derek Esson was next in 12.54 then Sharon in 13.03. Karen McAllister gained a new personal best after knocking six seconds off her previous best time, finishing in 13.19 and Helena Gribben crossed the line 13.32 and Robert completed the Falkirk Vics’ line-up in 13.54.