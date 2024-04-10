Athletics: Round The Houses 10k Jim Dingwall Memorial Road Race takes place this Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The road race starts and finishes at Grangemouth Stadium and follows a flat course, making it perfect for fast times.

All runners must be at least 15 years of age on the day of the race and should be capable of maintaining a pace of at least eight minutes per kilometre.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers star Scott Stirling, who was in Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s squad at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, is taking part in the race and is sure to be a threat to the men’s record currently held by Robbie Simpson who completed the race in 30:04.

Shettleston Harriers athlete Daniel Bradford was first to cross the finish line last year with a time of 31:03. In the women’s race, Annabel Simpson’s 2021 course record of 33:25 was also unbeaten, with Jennifer Wetton of Central AC finishing first in 35:48.

The event is organised jointly between Falkirk Victoria Harriers and Falkirk Council and incorporates the Scottish Students 10k Road Championship and East District 10k Road Championship.

Start time is 12:30pm and the winner will receive the Jim Dingwall memorial trophy, named after a long standing member of Falkirk Vics who died in 2005.

During his career, Dingwall ran for both Scotland and Britain, competed in Commonwealth Games and in world cross country championship and medalled at the London Marathon.