Athletics: Podium placings as Falkirk Vics' trio impress

Falkirk Victoria Harriers athletes impressed at the Scottish Combined Events and Masters Championships in Ayr last weekend, with three club members returning home with national medals.

In the women’s U20 heptathlon, Alannah Snowden delivered a strong performance across all seven events to secure the silver medal.

She produced consistent results throughout the two-day competition, finishing the 100m hurdles in 15.73 seconds, high jump 1.44 metres, shot put 8.19m, 200m in 26.54s, long jump 5.28m, javelin 26.32m, and an 800m time of 2:35.09.

Her overall score was enough to place her second behind Jessie Craig of North Ayrshire AAC, with Anna Reid of Aberdeen AAC completing the podium in third.

Falkirk Vics star Callan Campbell in U15 boys pentathlon long jump event (Photo: Bobby Gavin/SA)

There was more success for Falkirk Vics in the U15 boys’ pentathlon, where Callan Campbell took home a bronze medal after a series of strong performances.

He began with the 80m hurdles in 11.65 seconds, followed by a 5.67m leap in the long jump, 1.44m in the high jump, 9.32m in the shot put and rounded out his day with an 800m time of 2:22.70.

He was joined on the podium by gold medallist Michael Massey (Pitreavie AAC) and silver medallist Kalle McKay (Banchory Stonehaven AC).

The weekend also hosted the Scottish Masters Championships, where Vics club president Gary Smith enjoyed a successful return.

Competing in the M35 category, he claimed gold in the 400m with a winning time of 55.19 seconds, and added a silver medal in the 200m, finishing in 24.42 seconds after a closely contested final.

It was a rewarding weekend for Falkirk Victoria Harriers, with all three athletes demonstrating both their talent and commitment at national level events.

Meanwhile, the club is gearing up for this year’s Round The Houses 10k Jim Dingwall Road Race, which also includes the East District 10k Road Championships.

Usually having taken place already, the Grangemouth-based event will take place on Sunday, August 31 with entry open until Monday, August 25. Hundreds of sign-ups have already been recorded with the event set to be well-attended.

You can sign up via this link: https://roundthehouses355302341.wordpress.com/