Athletics: Grangemouth Stadium-based New Year Sprint has new date after postponement

The new year sprint takes place in Grangemouth (Photo: Alan Murray)

Last Sunday’s scheduled new year sprint at Grangemouth has been put back until next month due to the weekend’s adverse weather conditions.

The sprint, formerly staged in Edinburgh and East Lothian but given a new home at Grangemouth Stadium last year, will now go ahead on Sunday, February 16.

The event, which started back in 1870 and is these days organised by James Cunningham, himself a previous winner, features races in 90m, 110m, 200m, 400m and 800m and attracts both UK and overseas runners.

Any competitor is capable of winning each of the races as they are based on a handicap starting system, making the event really exciting for both runners and spectators alike.

The grand 110m New Year Sprint race – which was won by 18-year-old Ryan McMichan representing Edinburgh AC in 11.35 last year – has a whopping £6,000 prize bounty in 2025, up £2,000.

The Eric Liddell Trophy is also presented to the winner of the 110m New Year Sprint.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers are set to have a small number of athletes taking part, with over 500 runners expected.

“All event information and details remain unchanged,” a spokesperson said.

“Spectator entry still available to book via SI Entries: https://www.sientries.co.uk/event.php?elid=Y&event_id=14232

“Thank you for your patience and looking forward to seeing all athletes, supporters and spectators on the day.”