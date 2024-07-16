Athletics: Golds galore as Falkirk Vics' Lorna Brown aces 4J Masters
Her stunning performances in the hammer (31.86m), discuss (28.91m), javelin (26.61m) and shot put (10.49m) also sealed the title of master (50) champion in each event at the Regional Performance Centre.
Brown’s four medal haul has seen the Vics ace go one better than last year, where she grabbed three medals for the Falkirk club.
It was a busy weekend of track and field events with the Scottish Athletics Combined Events Championships and the Para Athletics Open also taking place. Hundreds of athletes were in attendance from across Scotland, with all of them hoping to bag a new personal best, win a medal and maybe take a title.
In the combined events, Vics youngster Victoria Anestik also impressed, winning bronze in the under-17 heptathlon.
Anestik performed well in all disciplines, sitting in second place at the end of day one (80m hurdles 12.68, shot putt 12.37, high jump 1.46 and 200m 27.87). The following day consisted of the long jump (5.04m), javelin (33.08) and finally the 800m (3.02).
Holly Whittaker of Aberdeen AAC took gold while Ava Mitchell from VP Glasgow AC sealed silver.
The overall combined events challenge cup was won by Inverness Harriers, who ended the weekend with 92 placing points. The senior titles were won by Scotland international Amy Kennedy in the women’s and George Asprey of Aldershot Farnham and District in the men’s.