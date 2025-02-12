Athletics: Gold double for veteran runner Falkirk Vics' Fiona Matheson

It was golds galore for Falkirk Vics veteran Fiona Matheson (Photo: Submitted)

It was a busy weekend of masters running in Scotland, with the XC National Championship on Saturday followed by the 3000m indoors on Sunday, writes Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers had six masters out running in the Scottish Athletics National Cross Country Masters Championships held in Dundee on the Saturday.

And the popular local club took home a full set of bronze, silver and gold medals from a hilly, traily, challenging course.

Vics veteran Fiona Matheson was running in the first race of the day, over 6.4k, and she won gold in her age category. She notched a superb finishing time of 27:34.

Monica Anderson had a fine race too, completing the course in 33.01.

The second race was over 8k and Vics’ Grant Matheson won silver in his age group in 32:38.

Club ace Mike McQuaid grabbed bronze in that one too with a finishing time of 33:10.

There were strong showings also from Vics duo Gary McKenna and Malcolm Findlayson.

Twenty-four hours later, attentions then turned to the Emirates Arena in Glasgow for Fiona and Grant.

Both Vics aces returned from that event with the same colour of medal as on Saturday.

Up for the first race, Grant ran a 3000m track personal best to secure the silver while Fiona – in a time that equated to 104 per cent age grade – took home a fantastic gold to round of a successful and busy weekend for Falkirk Victoria Harriers.