Athletics: Flat 'N Fast 5k event returns to Linlithgow this Friday for third edition

Popular 5k athletics event Flat 'N Fast returns for its third edition on Friday evening in Linlithgow.

The Friday night race, run by Stride Athletics, takes place at the West Lothian Cycle Circuit – continuing the momentum from a historic night of racing at Flat ‘N Fast 2 in April.

There, men’s and women’s course records were broken, with Duncan Robinson running the fastest time in history by a Scot in Scotland as he crossed the line in 13 min 53 secs, while Natasha Phillips was the fastest female finisher in 16:17.

It took 16 days to sell out 200 spots for the first event; and this quickly increased to 250 athletes entering in under 48 hours for Flat ‘N Fast 2.

Demand from the athletics community has escalated for Flat ‘N Fast 3, with over 350 entries coming in in just six hours, confirming another sell-out showcase from Stride Athletics.

There will be four 5km races as well as a 3km race for junior athletes.

In the men’s elite field, Linlithgow lad Andrew McGill and Shettleston Harriers’ Jamie Burns are amongst the favourites, while ex-Scottish Commonwealth Games athlete Morag Millar and Shettleston Harriers’ Lynn McKenna lead the women’s elite start list.

Over 100 athletes are targeting a 5km time under 16 minutes, while over 50 athletes are expected to run outside 20 minutes for the distance. More than 60 clubs are to compete and approximately 30 athletes will have competed at every Flat ‘N Fast 5k when they toe the line.

Callum Matthews, Stride Athletics chief executive officer, commented: “One year ago, our crazy idea turned into a sell-out success and our ambition has paid off.

“Back then, we were just hoping to break even on our first event and selling out half the entries would have been nice – instead, the response from athletes and coaches was much greater than we had expected.

“Since then, we have never looked back and each time our small team hosts Flat ‘N Fast, we are looking to make it better every single time.

“This edition will include more athletes and faster fields than ever before and a host of shoe suppliers and food and drink stalls – a perfect way to spend a Friday night.”

Sports brands On Running, Asics, Hoka, New Balance, Saucony, Hylo Athletics and Oakley will have stalls as well as Achilles Heel Running Store.

Flat ‘N Fast 3 is a free event for spectators, with gates opening from 5:30pm. Races will be followed by the prize ceremony.