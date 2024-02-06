Athletics: Five Falkirk Victoria Harriers' stars ace final 4J Qualifying Heats event in Aberdeen
This was the last chance for athletes to compete for a place at the upcoming 4J National Finals Weekend in Grangemouth, which starts on Friday, February 16, with five Falkirk Vics’ members heading north.
Senior Peter Clarke came third in the 60m sprint (7.17) while under-20 star Kaya Slater was first in her age group in the same event (7.86). In the long jump, Samuel Kane at senior level took second place for his 6.75m jump while Selina Henderson earned top spot for the females with her 5.16m best jump.
Lorna Brown’s 9.83m shot putt saw her take first place in the female masters category. These athletes will join Kirsty Moffat (60m high and long jump), Victoria Anestik (long jump and shot putt), Isla Clements (high jump) and Euan Cunningham (60m) at Grangemouth Stadium later this month.
Meanwhile, at the Welsh under-20 Indoor Championships in Cardiff over the weekend, Falkirk Vics’ ace Emily Fawkes earned a bronze medal in the 400m event after notching a new personal best representing Glasgow School of Sport.