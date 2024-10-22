Athletics: Falkirk Victoria Harriers take on Lindsays National XC Relays

Falkirk Vics’ stars lead the way at Cumbernuald (Photo: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ athletes were in action at this year’s Lindsays Scottish National XC Relays, reports Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost 600 young boys and girls formed 119 teams representing running clubs from all over Scotland in Cumbernauld. The national relays are always a hugely popular event in the cross country calendar and last weekend was no exception.

The young females event comprised of 64 teams of girls representing the U13, U15 and U17 age categories. This year’s winners were Lasswade AC who completed the three 2.5k legs in 31:03.55. Two Falkirk Vics’ teams finished in the top ten – the A team, finished in fifth place with Amy Taylor, Emily Christie and Isabella Ogg in 32:19.66 and the B team, consisting of Megan Blair, Skye Robertson and Corri McGougan who finished in ninth place in 33:07.42.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 55 young male teams with Giffnock North AC winning the title. The Falkirk Vics’ A team finished fifth in 28:51.14 thanks to the efforts of Kieran Higney, Harrison MacMillan and Ray Taylor.

Several young Vics featured in the top 10 fastest leg list. Emily Christie was third fastest U15 girl in Scotland, running her leg in 10:16.95, Corri McGougan was fourth fastest girl in the U17’s in 10:01.85 and Isabella Ogg was fifth fastest U17 in 10:05.24.

For the boys, Rory MacMillan was the fastest U15 boy, completing his leg in 8:44.37 while twin brother Harrison was second fastest, completing the course in 8:49.87. Ray Taylor was the fastest U17 flying round in 8:20.87

The senior women’s relay was won by Edinburgh AC in 58:21.51. Falkirk Vics Katie Christie, Fiona Matheson, Charlotte Horne and Niamh Brown’s combined time was 1:07.59 putting them in 20th place out of 73 teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men’s race was won by Central AC again this year, making it six in a row for the club in 50:06.52. Vics Calum Little, Graeme McGregor, Andrew McKechnie and Gregor Hunter’s time was 56:59.76 placing them 28th out of a massive 115 teams.