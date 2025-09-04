Athletics: Falkirk Victoria Harriers' runners smash Monument Mile Classic

The Monument Mile Classic returned to Stirling University race track last Saturday evening for the eighth time with Falkirk Vics’ athletes in action, writes Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sellout event consisted of over 30 races with athletes from U11 to seniors and culminated in the Elite women’s and men’s races. There were also two races solely for Fairview School children, one of the event sponsors. The heavy rainfall didn’t dampen the spirits of runners or supporters and the commentary, flames and fireworks helped to keep everyone entertained. Many well known athletes took part, including Olympian Megan Keith.

Securing a place in the event is a feat in itself, with spaces selling out in a matter of a few hours, but ten Falkirk Vics were lucky enough to bag a place. Their results for the mile were: Megan Blair (U15) 6:08.69, Aine McAtarsney (U15) 5:58.04, Skye Robertson (U15) 5:31.14 (and winner of race six), Ben Upfold (U15) 4:57.65, Thomas Mitchell (U15) 4:52.49, Cahal McAtarsney (U17) 4:37.34 (and winner of race 18), Harrison MacMillan (U17) 4:31.84, Luke Sedman (U17) 4:29.82, Callum Hendry (SM) 4:17.56 and finally, Kane Elliot, who took part in The Emsley Carr Mile men’s elite race, finishing in a new PB of 3:55.80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott’s race saw all 11 competitors finishing in an astonishing sub four-minutes.

Vics star Skye Robertson races to the finish line (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Megan Keith, preparing for the Women’s 10,000m at the World Championships in Tokyo in two weeks, completed the Millicent Fawcett Women’s elite race in 4:26.85 to set a new Scottish Native Record, just behind Ethiopian Tsige Teshome who set a new course record in 4:26.79.