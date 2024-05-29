Athletics: Falkirk Victoria Harriers impress as team earns gold at Superteams Regional Heats

James Allison, Patrick McAtarsney, Erin Donaldson and Isabella Mitchell (Photo: Submitted)

Pitreavie Athletics Centre was the venue for the last of the Superteams Regional Heats last Sunday, reports Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

The event, for athletes between nine and 12 years of age, is one of the first opportunities for the youngsters to compete in a fun and friendly environment against other athletics clubs.

All athletes compete in 75m sprint, turbo javelin and long jump.

Relay races also take place but these do not count towards the scores.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers performed well on the day with two teams progressing to the final which takes place next month.

Gold went to team A consisting of Patrick McAtarsney, James Allison, Erin Donaldson and Isabella Mitchell.

The B team, consisting of Ruairidh Harvie, Benjamin Anderson, Isla Hedges and Arianna Bennet, finished fourth overall out of the 21 teams entered.

The grand final will take place at Riverside Sports Arena in Ayr next month.

The youngsters, all of whom are either members of the club or who attend the Harriers Run, Jump and Throw sessions at Grangemouth Stadium, will be hoping they can hold onto the title of Superteams champions gained at last year’s final event by Kostas Jakubiak, Kirsty Moffat, Remy Carnegie and James Allison.