Athletics: Falkirk Victoria Harriers duo represent Scotland at London Mini Marathon

Twenty-five Scottish athletes made the journey to represent Scotland in the London Mini Marathon last Saturday afternoon, reports Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.
By Kathleen Ogg-Anderson
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:37 BST
Falkirk Victoria Harriers youngster Corri McCougan, pictured fourth from left, was one of two local athletes taking part in the London Mini Marathon last weekend (Photo: Neil Renton)Falkirk Victoria Harriers youngster Corri McCougan, pictured fourth from left, was one of two local athletes taking part in the London Mini Marathon last weekend (Photo: Neil Renton)
Falkirk Victoria Harriers youngster Corri McCougan, pictured fourth from left, was one of two local athletes taking part in the London Mini Marathon last weekend (Photo: Neil Renton)

The youngsters were in the under-15 and under-17 age categories and two Falkirk Victoria Harriers featured in the line-up having qualified for the event previously.

The races were 2.6k long and took place at the Horse Guards Parade off Whitehall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vics star Corrie McGougan was part of the girls’ under-15s Scottish team and she finished in 24th place in an impressive nine minutes and five seconds.

The girls team finished in sixth.

Under-15 ace Ray Taylor finished 10th overall as the third Scot to finish and he alongside fellow team-mates Angus Wilkinson, East Kilbride (fifth), Calum Dick, Giffnock North (seventh) and Alistair Street, Kilbarchan (11th) won team gold for Scotland.

Related topics:AthleticsScotland