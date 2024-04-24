Athletics: Falkirk Victoria Harriers duo represent Scotland at London Mini Marathon

Falkirk Victoria Harriers youngster Corri McCougan, pictured fourth from left, was one of two local athletes taking part in the London Mini Marathon last weekend (Photo: Neil Renton)

The youngsters were in the under-15 and under-17 age categories and two Falkirk Victoria Harriers featured in the line-up having qualified for the event previously.

The races were 2.6k long and took place at the Horse Guards Parade off Whitehall.

Vics star Corrie McGougan was part of the girls’ under-15s Scottish team and she finished in 24th place in an impressive nine minutes and five seconds.

The girls team finished in sixth.