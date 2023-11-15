Athletics: Falkirk Victoria Harriers celebrate success at annual awards night

Falkirk Victoria Harriers enjoyed a fantastic evening at their annual awards night for 2023 with a host of winners being honoured.

​Held at the Dobbie Hall last Saturday evening, members of all ages were up for a series of awards across track and field, cross-country and special events.

President Gary Smith hailed the Vics’ athletes for “racing to new heights” in a year that saw the Falkirk club excel across the board, boasting one of its best years for medals gained at Scottish Athletics events.

He said: “I would like to congratulate all our worthy winners of awards, Falkirk Victoria Harriers athletes raced to new heights in 2023, epitomising dedication, speed and endurance on every track and field.

Just some of the award winners at the Dobbie Hall on Saturday as Falkirk Vics celebrated their athletes achievements (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"They all left a trail of excellence in their remarkable performances across the country and it was a real joy to celebrate that on Saturday evening.”

On the night, the presidents award went to former European youth gold winner Kane Elliot. The McIntosh Trophy for best Scottish performance was shared between Scott Stirling and Emily Christie while the Oberg Salver for best volunteer went to Holly Anderson.

The June Pentecost Memorial Trophy went to youngster Piper Smith while Aaron Hope, Daniel Alexander, Austin Gardinier, Jesse Bremner, Neve Taylor, Isabella Mitchell, Isla Philp, Mille Easton, Mellissa McPhee, Amy Taylor and Erin White all picked up merit awards for their efforts over the past year.

The Mitchell Trophy for most improved male athlete went to Ray Taylor while the female McLean Trophy went to Isla Clements. The most promising newcomer Minnoch Trophy went to Thomas Mitchell while the female Harland Trophy went to Laura Taylor.

Road trophies included the Wattie Gardner Trophy and Chris Lewis was first in that category with Scott Ballantine and Grant Matheson just in behind. Scott Stirling was first for the William Day Cup with Kane Elliot and Chris Lewis in second and third.

The David Lothian Cup went to Katie Christie with Fiona Matheson and Freya Ross in behind her. Vics legend Matheson picked up the Caroline Lawless Trophy with Danielle Callaghan second and Helena Gribben third.

In track, at under-11s, Ariana Bennett was first with Erin Donaldson second and Niamh Flaherty third. At under-13s, Kirsty Moffat was first with Aine McAtarsney and Remy Carnegie in behind her. Laura Taylor was the winner at under-15s with Isla Clements second and Mechelle Fasoro third. At under-17s, Emily Fawkes was the winner with Katie Hedges and Oli Glen in behind her. Louisa Kane was the under-20s winner with Katie Christie and Katie Bennie in behind her.

The senior women’s top athlete was Anna Leishman with Niamh Brown second and Oliva Vareille third. At masters, Allison Christie was first.

At men’s under-11s Benjamin Anderson was first with Harley Stirling and James Allison in behind. The under-13s winner was Callan Campbell with Ben Upfold second and Severin Bhosale third. Ray Taylor was the under-15s winner with Hamish Hunter and Cahal McAtarsney in behind him. The under-17s went to Luca Capanni with Luke Culliton second and Liam Faherty third. At under-20s, Andrew McKenchie was the winner.

Callan Hogarth was the senior winner with Scott Ballantine second. The masters went to Gary Smith with Chris Lewis second. The 50+1 went to Craig Johnston.

Cross-country female winners were: Ariana Bennett, Emily Christie, Isabella Ogg, Charlotte Horne, Erin Hendry, Eilidh McCallum and Monica Anderson.