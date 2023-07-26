Athletics: Falkirk Victoria Harriers' Caitlyn Christie earns US scholarship

Falkirk Vics’ Caitlyn Christie, 17, will make the move to Palm Beach University in Florida.

She has been with the club since the age of nine after being invited to join after her successes at school cross country races.

With the help and advice of her coach Willie Sharp, along with Caitlyn’s hard work, she has become a strong middle distance runner winning national titles and representing Scotland at the UK School Games last summer.

The Vics superstar will head to Florida for four years (Photo: Submitted)

Christie is a former pupil of St Mungos High School, where she enjoyed volunteering and competing at many sporting events.

Recently she represented her school for the last time at the Scottish Schools Championship event and became the 1500m Steeplechase Champion.

Vics coach Sharp said: “This is a tremendous opportunity for Caitlyn, both for her athletic career and her academic studies.

“During the time I have been her coach, she has shown great qualities of perseverance and dedication.

“If she continues to show these in America, I am sure she will bring great credit to herself and her family.

“I and everyone at Falkirk Victoria Harriers wish her every success going forward.”