Athletics: Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace Scott Stirling crowned Scottish Senior Men's 5k champion

GB and NI international Scott Stirling, of Falkirk, crosses the finish line to claim top spot in the senior championship race (Pictures by Bobby Gavin)

Two doctors won the senior championship race including Falkirk’s own Scott Stirling.

The Falkirk Vics ace, who was pipped to the post by Central AC’s Jamie Crowe in last year’s race by two seconds, won this year by an incredible seven seconds in 14:17 to become senior champion.

Stephanie Pennycook (Fife AC) took the senior female title in 15:55.

Vics’ Gary McKenna completed the race with a sub 20 minute time of 16.50 to finish 20th placed M40 athlete (Pictures by Bobby Gavin)

“It was a really good feeling to win that gold medal, I’ve enjoyed this event over the past few years and I had a good battle last year with Jamie Crowe and Kane Elliott when I took silver,” Stirling said.

"It is always tough here in the wind and you need to work hard. It is impressive that the times are that solid across the board.”

Falkirk Vics veteran Fiona Matheson held onto the female V60 title gained last year by completing the race in 18:39, while husband Grant took silver in the men’s V60 in 18:33. Corrie McGougan was first U15 female to finish in 17:08.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of Falkirk Vics took part in the race, clocking up some impressive times, including Harris Pentecost (senior) 15:52, Gary McKenna (M40) 16:47, Scott Ballantine (senior) 18:09, Danielle Callaghan (senior) 19:15, Jonathan Shepherd (M40) 19:21, Dougie Hill (M50) 19:57, Ryan Beattie (senior) 20:32, Jason Sinclair (M50) 20:51, Graeme Thomson (M40) 22:51, Martin Gower (M50) 23:12 and Debz Graham (F40) 24:12.