Athletics: Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace East District Cross-Country League meet

A total of 767 athletes took part with ages ranging from under-11 to veteran. Around 51 Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ athletes took part, all putting in tremendous effort and pushing themselves every step of the way to gain points for the club. Several Vics’ teams finished in the top three in their age categories.

The under-15 team boys finished in first place thanks to the efforts of Ray Taylor (1st), Hamish Hunter (4th) and Cahal McAtarsney (8th). The under-13 boys finished in third place with Ben Upfold (7th), Thomas Mitchell (15th) and Blair Anderson (21st) making up the team. The male teams over all age categories on the day finished in second place with Edinburgh AC in first.

For the females, the under-15 girls team finished in third place courtesy of Skye Robertson (5th), Aine McAtarsney (16th) and Neve Taylor (17th) and the under-15/17 women; Isabella Ogg (8th), Emily Christie (13th) and Lucie Gibson (16th) also placed third with Edinburgh AC in first.

On the day, the female teams came in third place over all age categories. Over the course of the season, the under-11 and under-13 girls finished in third place, the under-15/17 women finished in second place and the under-20/senior women finished in third place - a fantastic result for all involved.