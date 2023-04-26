Athletics: Falkirk Vics' youngsters take part in various events

Twenty four young athletes from all over Scotland were invited to take part in the mini-London marathon last Saturday, with Vics’ runner Luke Culliton helping make up the squad.

This invitational race was offered to those who had displayed strong performances in the recent Scottish Athletics East Fortune Road Race. The youngsters, all in the under-17 and under-15 age categories, also had the chance to meet world 1500m champion Jake Wightman and hear from him firsthand about his athletics journey.

At the event, Culliton ran a strong race to come in 12th place overall while picking up a silver medal for the under-15 boys team.

(Photo: Neil Renton/scottishathletics)

Other team medals won on the day for Scotland included gold for the under-17 women and bronze for the under-17 men.

Meanwhile, a number of Vics’ youngsters took part in the first leg of the Forth Valley Athletics Track and Field events in Livingston last Sunday, with it being a debut outing for some.

Four separate meets make up this league, with points accumulating from each meet. Many young Vics’ runners came in the top three spots for their respective events, a promising start to the season.

List of results were as follows below:

70m hurdle sprint: Aine McAtarsney (U13) 2nd place.

100m B race: Erin Donaldson (U11) 2nd, Remy Carnegie (U13) 3rd, Severin Bhosale (U13) 3rd , Melissa McPhee (U15) 3rd.

100m B race: Ariana Bennett (U11) 1st , Skye Robertson (U13) 1st, Alexander Millar (U13) 1st, Lara Crawford (U15) 2nd, Luke Sedman (U15) 3rd.

800m A race: Ariana Bennett (U11) 2nd, Lewis Hodge (U11) 2nd, Aine McAtarsney (U13) 2nd, Callan Campbell (U13) 3rd, Josie Anderson (U15) 3rd, Cahal McAtarsney (U15) 3rd.

800m B race: Isla Hedges (U11) 2nd, Millie Easton(U13) 1st, Danny Harris (U13) 3rd, Ruth Donaldson (U15) 3rd, Elliot Fawkes (U15) 2nd.

High Jump A: Kirsty Moffat (U13) 2nd, Callan Campbell (U13) 1st. High Jump B: Aine McAtarsney (U13) 1st, Danny Harris (U13) 1st.

Long Jump A: Isla Hedges (U11) 2nd, Long Jump B: Erin Donaldson (U11) 3rd.