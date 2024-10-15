Athletics: Falkirk Vics' trio qualify for British & Irish XC International Championships

By Kathleen Anderson-Ogg
Published 15th Oct 2024, 02:18 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 02:19 BST
Falkirk Vics' Fiona Matheson in action (Photo: Bobby Gavin)Falkirk Vics' Fiona Matheson in action (Photo: Bobby Gavin)
Falkirk Vics' Fiona Matheson in action (Photo: Bobby Gavin)
Three veterans from Falkirk Victoria Harriers put their best foot forward last Saturday at Tollcross Park, Glasgow in the British & Irish Masters XC trial event, reports Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

The trio were all successful in qualifying for the 35th British & Irish XC International Championships at Billy Neill Country Park in Belfast next month.

The trial event saw Vics veteran Fiona Matheson finish in ninth place overall and first in her age 60-plus category, running the 6k in 23.01, 33 seconds faster than her time in last year’s championship event which saw Fiona take her eighth title.

Robert Donnachie finished the 6k in 29.19 in 47th place overall and second in the 75+ age category.

Grant Matheson was the third Vics ace to run, this time in the 8k race which saw him finish 44th overall but an impressive second in his 60+ age category in 30.10.

The trio – who are all part of the same morning endurance running group – will represent Scotland in the international event next month in which participants will run either 6k (women’s race and 65-plus men) or 8k (men 35-plus).

The age groups are banded in five year increments beginning at 35-39 years all the way up to 80-84.

Each nation has teams of four or five athletes, depending on the age band.

Last year Scotland won five team age category groups in the event which was held in Glasgow.

And there is no doubt that the Scottish – and Vics – participants will be looking to bring home more medals again this year.

