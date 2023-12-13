Scott Stirling’s fine form just keeps going with the Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace notching up an amazing new personal best last weekend at the Telford 10k, reports Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

Vics’ Scott Stirling in action (Photo: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

The flat and fast race attracts elite athletes from all over the country and due to its traffic free course historically produces fast PBs.

Vics star Stirling knocked a whopping 57 seconds off his previous PB which he had gained in April this year at the Isle of Man’s Easter Festival.

Stirling finished in fourth place in 28.40 at Telford just four seconds behind first-placed placed Marc Scott of Richmond & Zetland Harriers.

His chip time was the fifth best all time for Scots for the 10k distance on the road (on the RR and CC Commission list).

It was also a Falkirk Victoria Harriers club record as he took down the mark set by John Sherban at 28:46 (with Jim Dingwall at 28:45 for a track 10,000m).

Stirling now has a few weeks off competing before he forms a key part of Team East Scotland at the Inter District Cross Country Championships in Renfrew in January.

Meanwhile, other Scottish athletes included Ben Potrykus who was 13th in the race and Harry Henriksen was close behind at 29:31. Callum Tharme made the top 30 with 29:35 and there were good runs for Max Milarvie (29:45) and Jamie MacKinnon (29:58), too.