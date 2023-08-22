Athletics: Falkirk Vics jumping duo soar to national titles at 4J Age Group Champs

Kane’s excellent 7.21m leap saw him claim gold in the under-20s long jump event – with his score a new personal best for the youngster, a full 5cm behind the second-placed athlete Ben McAffer.

Meanwhile in the high jump, Clements 1.59m score at under-15s level saw her claim gold and a national title in the high jump. Her effort was 5cm above the silver medalist Leanna Elliot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hot on the heels of the Senior National Champs in Grangemouth earlier this month, 673 athletes took part in the U13 ,U15, U20 4J National Champs at the Aberdeen Sports Village.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace Samuel Kane leaped his way to a gold medal at the 4J National Age Group Champs over the weekend in Aberdeen (Photo: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletic)

The competition was keen at all levels and while there is an emphasis on enjoyment and development at the younger ages over this weekend, the desire to post a personal best, reach a final or make the podium was evident throughout.

On Saturday, the U15s and some U20 events took place with many youngsters eager to push themselves towards new personal bests, a place in a final and perhaps a podium position.

Alongside Kane and Clements gold medals, a host of Falkirk Vics impressed in various events over the weekend of action. Andrew McKechnie (U20) gained a silver medal for his 400m hurdles in 56.93, with that time a new personal best, while Ray Taylor (U15) also gained a silver medal in the 800m event for his time of 2:05.36.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, the U13s were in action with some competing at this level for the first time alongside some U20 events to round off the championships.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers youngster Isla Clements also jumped to gold success with her 1.59m high jump, earning her a national title (Photo: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletic)

Skye Robertson (U13) got the day off to a great start, earning a silver for her 800m race in 2:27.78, a new personal for the Vics youngster.

Euan Cunningham (U20) then added to the medal haul, taking silver in the 100m sprint in 10.76, a new personal best too.

Katie Christie (U20) completed the medal successes for the Vics athletes by winning bronze and a new personal best in the 1500m race in 4:40.72.