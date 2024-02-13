Athletics: Entries now open for this year's Round The Houses 10k Jim Dingwall Memorial road race

Falkirk Vics' Fiona Matheson was the club's top athlete at last year's Round the Houses (Photo: Michael Gillen)

This annual event, which also incorporates the Scottish Students 10k Road Championships, the East District 10k road Championships and the SVHC 10k Championship, is popular amongst runners partly due to the fast, flat course which starts and finishes at Grangemouth Stadium.

Minimum age for entry is 15 years old and the winner will receive the Jim Dingwall Memorial Trophy, while prizemoney is also up for grabs across the age categories.

Dingwall was a much respected athlete and member of Falkirk Victoria Harriers who died in 2005.

He ran for both Scotland and Britain, competed at the Commonwealth Games and in World Cross Country Championships and medalled at the London Marathon.

Born in Edinburgh in 1949, Dingwall is considered one of the finest Scottish endurance runners of his generation and the Round the Houses 10k winners trophy is a fitting honour for him.

Although Commonwealth bronze medallist Robbie Simpson’s 2019 course record of 30:04 still remains unbeaten, Shettleston Harriers athlete Daniel Bradford was first to cross the finish line at Grangemouth Stadium during last year’s Round the Houses, with a time of 31:03.

Closely following Bradford to take second and third places in the men’s race were Inverclyde Athletic Club’s Gregor Yates (31:32) and Grant Bailie (31:38) of East Kilbride AC, respectively, with Bailie also winning the men’s V40 title. In the Scottish students race, it was Csoban Balogh (32:42) of St Andrews University who was first to the finish.

In the women’s races, Annabel Simpson’s 2021 course record of 33:25 was also left unbeaten, with Jennifer Wetton of Central AC finishing first in 35:48. Both the second and third place athletes were also awarded other titles, with Edinburgh Napier University’s Natalie Wangler (36:37) winning the women’s Scottish students 10k, and Michelle Sandison (36:43) of Springburn Harriers taking the V40 title.