Athletics: Entries now open for 4J Age Group Championships

Closure-threatened Grangemouth Stadium (Photo: Michael Gillen)

With the 2024 track and field season in full swing, closure-threatened Grangemouth Stadium is preparing to host the 4J Age Group Champs, with entries for the national championships now open.

The yearly event will take place on the weekend of Saturday, August 10, with the under-15s championships up first, with the under-13s championships taking place the following day. The under-20s championship will take place over the two days.

Athletes, coaches and clubs from across Scotland and locally will be targeting new personal bests and Scottish national championship medals – with the sport’s governing body, Scottish Athletics - hoping for a big turnout.

A spokesperson said: “We are at Grangemouth this year over two weekends in August and we would love to see really big entry numbers.

"As folk across the sport are aware, the Grangemouth facility is under threat of closure because of impending budget cuts at Falkirk Council.

“The fight to save the venue is ongoing and it will be helpful this summer if the importance of Grangemouth as a venue for national championships is emphasised.

“That is another good reason why we would love to see really big numbers in terms of event entries for the 4J Age Groups in August.”

Entries, which can be made online, close at 5pm on Thursday, July 25.

Falkirk Council – who are battling a £62.5m budget gap and reduced government funding – recently said that it “remains hopeful” that a “credible proposal” can be found to ensure that Grangemouth Stadium can continue to operate.