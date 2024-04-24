Athletics: Eleven Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace 'Flat n Fast' 5k road race

Vics’ Ben Upfold, Thomas Mitchell, Blair Anderson, Luke Sedman

This time under-13 and under-15 runners were included in the line-up, running 3k races with the winner of each race receiving a medal and Laura Muir signed memorabilia.

Those aged 17 plus were in waves depending on their predicted times with five races in all, including women’s and men’s elite races.

The event has a great vibe with music playing, food and drink available and perfect viewing opportunities for spectators.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers were represented by 11 athletes, with three gaining podium positions.

Ben Upfold came in first place and Thomas Mitchell third in the boys under-13 race in 10:12 and 10:21 respectively, rewarding both boys with new personal bests.

Hanna Brindley, finished in 12:29, placing 10th female.

Luke Sedman finished in 9:36 placing seventh under-15 boy, while Blair Anderson placed 16th in 12:01.

In race D, Isabella Ogg at under-17, after holding the female lead for the first four laps, was overtaken in the final lap by the more experienced Ines Goncalves from Edinburgh Uni Hare and Hounds and finished in 18:25, placing second female and 10th overall while gaining a new personal best.

Grant Matheson (veteran plus) placed 12th male/15th overall in the same race in 18:39.

Olivia Vareille (under-23) placed 13th female, 43rd overall in the elite women’s/race C in 18:17 and fellow Vics ace Colin Anderson (veteran 40) finished fifth male, fourth overall in the same race in 17:04, a new personal best for Colin.

Callum Hendry (under-17) placed 16th in the B race in 15:53, also a new personal best.

Finally in the men’s A race Luke Culliton (under-17) placed 30th in a pack of elite runners in 15:20 and gained a new personal best.

The overall winner was Duncan Robinson (under-23) of Giffnock North in an incredible time of 13:52. Natasha Phillips of Dundee Hawkhill was the women’s winner in a time of 16.16.