Ali Fraser leads Falkirk Fury's senior men to big SBC league win

Falkirk Fury ace Ali Fraser helped his side secure a league victory against Glasgow Devils (Photo: Alex Johnson)

Falkirk Fury ace Ali Fraser was on top form for the Sony Centre side’s senior men, hitting a 31 point tally against newly-promoted Glasgow Devils in the SBC Division 1 Championship.

John Bunyan’s team enjoyed a high scoring opening period at their home venue – Grangemouth SC – with a 33-18 scoreline. That moved to 59-39 for a 20 point half time lead.

A blistering third stanza then saw the Fury take that one by 28-12 and a 36 point lead going into the final stanza.

With the gap touching 40 points at one stage in the fourth period - the game was well and truly over with Fury moving to three to one for the season and into second spot in the league table.

The match was never in doubt for the title holders but there was still a need to focus on much tougher games ahead. Fury's guards amassed 50 points with former Glasgow Rocks aces Jonny Bunyan and Bantu Burroughs sharing 26 points.

Lithuanian star Eddie Leginas hit 11 points with veteran Scott Russell on eight points while American ace Javon Daniels hit five points. Ziggy Dauksas and Adnan Jalil worked hard at both ends of the floor with veteran Keith Bunyan hitting three from five beyond the arc for nine points personal. With several key players unavailable, talented Fury junior Adama Hainey came into the Fury side.

The big statistics for Fury were going 69 per cent from two point range - 31 from 45 while making 22 assists to Devils eight and making 13 steals to Devils three. That contributed to 19 turnovers from the Glasgow side.

Ahead of Fury’s trip to City of Edinburgh Kings on the road on Friday evening, head coach Bunyan said: “We are looking forward to what I have no doubt will be a very tough game against a solid Kings side who have already shown they will be one of the teams contending with us for the league title.

"The Glasgow game gave us a further opportunity for Ali and Jonny to gel with the team after they missed our opening two games. We have focused on our defence in training as we know Kings are a disciplined side and run a lot of good sets.

"It was great to see our home games continue to attract a large crowd which of course is great for our sport."

The match tips off at 7.30pm at Portobello High School.