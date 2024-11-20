Ali Fraser fires Falkirk Fury's senior men to win over Renfrew Rocks

Falkirk Fury ace Ali Fraser scored 34 points (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk Fury ace Ali Fraser hit a whopping 34 points to help his side edge home in a key SBC Division One Championship clash against Renfrew Rocks.

The Sony Centre sponsored club’s senior men secured an 88-83 road win but it took an epic fourth quarter push from the Falkirk side to get the result against a team that shot 14 threes in the first half and led Fury 54-53.

Rocks edged the first 27-26 and the teams tied the second 27 apiece.

The third quarter saw Fury go from 66-65 behind to lead 74-70 going into the final quarter.

Fury built on that lead with American guard Javon Daniels hitting a big three and a two-point play in that period.

Fraser top scored with 34 points, with Bantu Burroughs on 12 points. Lithuanian duo Leginas and Ziggy Dauksas hit 11 and 10 points respectively. Adnan Jalil landed eight points while Keith Bunyan was on 10 points with Javon Daniels.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: "Ali had a big game with 34 points and Keith had a great influence in the 20 minutes that he played.

"Javon stepped up for us in the fourth and we now move on to what will be another tough game at home against St Mirren on Friday."

Tomorrow’s top-four clash at Grangemouth Sports Complex has a 7.50pm tip off with spectator admission at 7.20pm.

Meanwhile, Scotland international and former Fury star Fraser Malcolm had a big 17-point game for his professional basketball side, Caledonia Gladiators, against Newcastle Eagles last weekend.