Airth Highland Games results: Strongman Kyle Randalls is a record breaker again

The Grangemouth native aced the 16lb event (hitting 52' 7"), with John Macleod and Shaun Gunn making up the top three.

Randalls also topped the table in the 22lb hammer throw, the 16lb and 22lb stone throw, the 22lb distance, the 56lb over bar.

He also won the caber event, overcoming MacLeod and Gunn in each event.

Heavyweight athlete Kyle Randalls with marker flag after beating his own games record for 16lb hammer throw (Photo: Mark Ferguson)

Meanwhile, in the track and field races at the Wilderness, Bo’ness athlete Andrew Gibson won the 3200m open.

A host of young Falkirk Vics also impressed, with Aine and Cahal McAtarnsey both topping their respective events (200m and 800m youths).