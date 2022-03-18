AFL side West Lothian Eagles prepare for new season
AFL side West Lothian Eagles are on the hunt for new players as they head into their pre-season before the start of the summer league campaign.
The Australian rules football team are part of Scotland’s six-strong top league and are based at Linlithgow Rugby Club.
Speaking to the Gazette, club president and player Jamie Townend says he’s looking forward to games getting under way again.
He said: “Over the past couple of years, we have been very restricted with what we could do due to the restrictions in place.
“This year will the be first in what feels like forever that we can prepare like normal again with full-contact training.”
He is on the hunt for new players for both their men’s and women’s sides, with a training event taking place this Saturday at the club.
“It’s open to anyone who wants to come along and try something new,” he said.
“We get a total mix of people from all kinds of backgrounds.
“Some of our players play for Falkirk Fury, the basketball side, as well as us.
“I used to play for the rugby club here at Linlithgow.
“It’s a sport that many people can adapt to and really enjoy.”
He added: “Of course, many people don’t know much about it and that can be daunting.
“There is a lot of running, kicking and catching, so it has a bit of everything and we’ve even had footballers bring over transferable skills.
“Most people would say it is like rugby due to the ball, but it pulls in skills from all different sports.”