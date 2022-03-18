AFL side West Lothian Eagles prepare for new season

The Australian rules football team are part of Scotland’s six-strong top league and are based at Linlithgow Rugby Club.

Speaking to the Gazette, club president and player Jamie Townend says he’s looking forward to games getting under way again.

He said: “Over the past couple of years, we have been very restricted with what we could do due to the restrictions in place.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eagles in action (Picture: Jax McKenzie photography)

“This year will the be first in what feels like forever that we can prepare like normal again with full-contact training.”

He is on the hunt for new players for both their men’s and women’s sides, with a training event taking place this Saturday at the club.

“It’s open to anyone who wants to come along and try something new,” he said.

“We get a total mix of people from all kinds of backgrounds.

“Some of our players play for Falkirk Fury, the basketball side, as well as us.

“I used to play for the rugby club here at Linlithgow.

“It’s a sport that many people can adapt to and really enjoy.”

He added: “Of course, many people don’t know much about it and that can be daunting.

“There is a lot of running, kicking and catching, so it has a bit of everything and we’ve even had footballers bring over transferable skills.