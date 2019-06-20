Adaptive Judoists impress Yamarashi coaching team

John Gibson Steven Miller Ty Bellington and Gabe Bellington who took part in the adaptive judo competition held at craigswood sport centre on Saturday the 1st June. Steven for silver for standing judo and bronze for groundwork judo John got bronze for both Ty got bronze for both and Gabe got bronze for standing judo. Yamarashi judo club, Larbert
John Gibson Steven Miller Ty Bellington and Gabe Bellington who took part in the adaptive judo competition held at craigswood sport centre on Saturday the 1st June. Steven for silver for standing judo and bronze for groundwork judo John got bronze for both Ty got bronze for both and Gabe got bronze for standing judo. Yamarashi judo club, Larbert

Yamarashi Judo Club are celebrating some fantastic performances.

John Gibson, Steven Miller, Ty Bellington and Gabe Bellington took part in the adaptive judo competition held at Craigswood sport centre on Saturday, June 1.

Steven landed silver for standing judo and bronze for groundwork judo while John got bronze for both.

Ty got bronze for both too and Gabe landed bronze for standing judo.

Head coach Fiona Cunningham, assistant coach Jay Procter, and all at the club have congratulated the young martial artists.