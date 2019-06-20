Adaptive Judoists impress Yamarashi coaching team

Yamarashi Judo Club are celebrating some fantastic performances.

John Gibson, Steven Miller, Ty Bellington and Gabe Bellington took part in the adaptive judo competition held at Craigswood sport centre on Saturday, June 1.

Steven landed silver for standing judo and bronze for groundwork judo while John got bronze for both.

Ty got bronze for both too and Gabe landed bronze for standing judo.

Head coach Fiona Cunningham, assistant coach Jay Procter, and all at the club have congratulated the young martial artists.