Abby’s contribution is second to none

Fury Junior Abby Rutter sparked a stunning 23-10 second quarter for Fury Senior Women as they ran away with this Division One Championship game at Grangemouth Sports Complex to record their first Championship win of the season.

The win comes on the back of some strong performances from Fury SW – who knocked one of the favorites – Edinburgh University – out of the Scottish Cup and ran current Championship leaders Kool Kats close two weeks ago. Fury maintained their pressing style of play and held the Perth side to five points in the opening period and six points in the third.

A 12-5 first quarter saw Fury take control of the game with seven points from Fury Junior Katie McEwan.

The second saw Rutter hit back to back threes and then a further three in the second stanza as Fury moved to a 20-point lead at the half. Threes also from Alicia McFadden and Rebecca Lonsdale in that second were big as was Fury’s pressure defence, that saw Perth commit countless turnovers.

A tighter third period saw Fury take a 21pt lead into the final quarter. However there was no stopping the Falkirk side as they finished strongly with a 19-10 stanza, that saw four further threes.

Lonsdale, Rutter and McEwan shared 27pts with Ailie Gardner and Alicia McFadden sharing 16. This was a great team performance with Fury’s guards ontrolling the game and their three juniors – Rutter. McEwan and Pelly Kidd bringing a huge amount to the win.

This weekend sees the SW take on Glasgow University.