4J National Finals: Nine Falkirk Victoria Harriers impress at Grangemouth Stadium indoor event

Euan Cunningham (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Hopeful athletes from across the country, who had qualified for a space in the line-up following events at Ayr, Pitreavie, Aberdeen, battled it out across the sprints, hurdles, jumps and shot putt, with some certain events unable to be staged due to the upcoming World Indoor Championships being held in Glasgow.

Over the weekend, Falkirk Vics were represented across the age groups and disciplines. Kirsty Moffat won bronze at under-13 for her 60m sprint in 8.81 seconds, just 0.31 seconds behind gold medalist Aoiffion McVittie-Branagh from Teviotdale Harriers. Moffat also just missed out on a medal in the long jump, coming fourth place and fifth place in the 60m hurdles, finishing in 10.65 seconds.

This was a fantastic experience and set of results for the young Vics’ athlete, and she is certainly one to watch out for in the future. Victoria Anestik also had a great competition at under-17, taking gold in the 3kg shot putt with her best throw of 13.15m and a bronze medal for her 5.20m long jump. Fellow under-17 ace Isla Cléments also won silver in the high jump with her 1.59m jump. Euan Cunningham won bronze at under-20 in his 60m sprint, in 7.01 seconds.

Victoria Anestik (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Men’s senior star Samuel Kane took gold for his 6.80m best jump, 5cm longer than his best at the Aberdeen heats earlier this month. In the senior women’s long jump, Selina Henderson took silver for her 5.38m jump and silver in the 60m sprint, finishing in 7.79 seconds. Lorna Brown won gold in the masters women’s shot putt for her tremendous 10.98 throw, a huge 3.91m further than the second place throw.

Finally, Vics’ Peter Clarke put in a great effort in the men’s senior 60m sprint, finishing fifth in 7.16, just 0.22 seconds behind 1st place winner Ethan Sabah-Pottie from VP-Glasgow AC.

Looking back on the weekend, Scottish Athletics’ chief executive officer Colin Hutchison thanked the track and field community, saying: ‘There is no denying it has been extremely challenging to try and deliver what we did. We’ve asked for support from athletes, coaches, parents, venue operators and our staff.

‘I want to thank everyone in the track and field community for their patience and support over the past couple of months. I’m pleased to say we had a really good response with people coming to appreciate we were operating a time in quite tight spaces in terms of venues.

Kirsty Moffat (Photo: Bobby Gavin)