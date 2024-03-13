470 (Falkirk) Squadron Air Cadets: Quartet retain Battle of Britain trophy at smallbore shooting nationals

The 470 (Falkirk) air cadets’ foursome pose with the coveted trophy (Photo: Submitted)

The quartet, all part of the 470 (Falkirk) Air Cadets squadron - which has been operating continuously in the district since 1941 - travelled down south for the competition as holders and once again cemented their spot as one of the UK’s top shooting squadrons, going up against not only the air cadets’ best shooters, but also the top army and sea cadets’ teams.

Cdt Sgt Callum Carnie, Cdt Sgt Cieran Gray, Cdt Ossian MaCrae and Cdt Rian Strathearn all shot solid cards and came out as the top scoring team, earning them the coveted accolade again to take home to Falkirk.

“We always look to do out best.” Flight sergeant Derek Buist said. “I took the group down with some confidence after the previous year and that is the big thing for us, building the cadets’ confidence.

"But it was brilliant to retain the Battle of Britain trophy too, it is a national title and we produced a fantastic score.

"The top two squads shoot for the trophy and we managed to come out on top. We didn’t manage to retain the Punch trophy, but that was simply down to the other squadron we were meant to be partnered with not being able to attend any more, so we lost that by default alone.