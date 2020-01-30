36 pictures of Tough Runner UK Epic Trail at Falkirk's Callendar Park
Critics labelled it badly organised and the event was subject to many delays – but try telling that to the smiling competitors who took part in the Tough Runner ‘Epic Trail’ earlier this month at Callendar Park.
Some were smiling and others may be grimacing in our pictures as theynegotiated the tough terrain of the town’s famous Park and upper Callendar Woodland. Stuart Paterson of Grangemouth Triathlon Club was the winner of the event, finishing in front of the 3000-strong crowd with a time of 33 minutes and 48 seconds.