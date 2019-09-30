25 pictures of the Gran Fondo cycling event in Falkirk

Cyclists took to the roads of Falkirk, Stirling, Banknock and Bonnybridge as part of the Autumn Classic Gran Fondo Scotland event on Sunday.

The event, translated as ‘The Big Ride’ in Italian, is the second of the cycling group’s meetings this year and run on routes over 75 miles or 120km. Yesterday’s began at the Kelpies and finished at The Falkirk Stadium with the now traditional pizza and pasta party. It was organised by local 2010 Commonwealth Games cyclist Gary Hand.

Gran Fondo Scotland autumn cycling event through Falkirk.

