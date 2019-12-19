15-asides: Rugby memories of the old Grangemouth Aerodrome

Our latest sideways glance at the world of rugby nationally, internationally and a lot closer to home.

BREADROLLS: Comedian Nish Kumar was subjected to abuse at last week’s Lords Taverners Lunch. Jokes of a political nature apparently displeased the members present and a bread roll was thrown in his direction. ONE bread roll? To paraphrase the Monty Python Yorkshiremen sketch, ONE breadroll? You were lucky. I’ve been at rugby dinners when loads of bread rolls were directed towards a speaker who was either too verbose or failed to gauge the mood and affiliations of the audience. An object lesson came from the Hawick guys who had a Gala speaker for their annual dinner. One experienced Greens prop said: “It made a nice change from chicken.” Quite.

COMPROMISING SITUATION?: So, Rugby Australia came to an agreed compromise with their prodigal son Israel Folau. It took some nerve to ban the player from their World Cup side in Japan and fair play to them. Apparently, it was cheaper to settle out of court. Incidentally, has anyone seen Rugby Australia’s CEO Raelene Castle and Nessa from “Gavin and Stacey” in the same room?

A TALE OF TWO CITIES: The loyalty of some of the Glasgow Warriors support is apparently being tested after a run of indifferent results. Tickets are now more readily available-even on match-days. Meanwhile across at Murrayfield, work continues on the new Edinburgh Rugby ground and big signings are rumoured. Roll on the 1876 Cup.

RAF DAYS: Had a fascinating conversation with a former player, currently in hospital recalling the days of Grangemouth Rugby Club in the early 1950s and the old Grangemouth Aerodrome. The Guard Room was converted into dressing rooms and the showers were pretty rudimentary. Apparently, the surface was excellent, once you traversed the runway. Thankfully no passing Messerschmitts to look out for.

ANSWERS: Our mystery player was Finn Calder. The team who finished bottom of the last ever Five Nations Championship was Wales.

QUIZ TIME: Which former Scotland Internationalist was a member of the NFL Europe side Scottish Claymores in 1996?