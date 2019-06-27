Gold at the Slovenia Open, gold at the Dutch Open... and now Larbert’s Neve Hogg has been voted GB Development Athlete of the Year.

It’s turning out to be an outstanding 2019 for Neve (14) from Carronshore’s Central Taekwondo Academy.

She’s a current Cadet British Champion and alongside her training with Central, she has spent the last two years travelling down to Manchester to train as a member of the GB Development Squad as she continues to demonstrate her talent.

This squad is for 13 to 18- year-olds and helps prepare young athletes to move on to the UK Sport World Class Programme.

More good news followed when Neve was selected to represent the UK at the Junior European Championships to be held in Spain at the beginning of October.

And chief instructor at Central Academy, Grand Master Bailey, has been impressed by the youngster.

He said: “Neve is a superb athlete who always gives 100 per cent.

“She’s a fantastic role model for all our students and fully deserves her prestigious Athlete of the Year award.

“Spain will be Neve’s first major championships in the Juniors.

“She has experience of a couple of European Championships at Cadet level including a bronze medal in 2016. She’ll be hoping to do even better at this event.

“For one so young, Neve has worked really hard to earn all her success.

“Everyone at Central wishes her the best of luck with her preparations for this major championships.”