Olympic Water Polo Comes to Falkirk

Forth Valley Water Polo Club are hosting a free come and try water polo event at Larbert High School on Thursday 12 September at 6.30pm

Forth Valley Water Polo Club will be hosting a free Olympic Water Polo experience for all young people aged between 10 and 15 on Thursday 12 September at 6.30pm at Larbert High School. Last years event was incredibly popular with 32 youngsters playing water polo for the first time. Many of those players have progressed from this taster experience to play club matches and others have gone on to be part of Scotland teams.

Water polo was developed as a sport in Scotland in the 19th century before being played the world over. Forth Valley Water Polo Club exists to give players from across the Falkirk area the chance to compete at the highest levels in this great sport and to continue the legacy of the sport in Scotland. It's a fast paced game, is great fun to play with friends, builds skills and fitness and this event is a great chance for local young people to get involved and try it out.

To book your slot or to find out more information, please message [email protected]