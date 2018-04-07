Ogilvie out to maintain perfect record with win number six

Falkirk fighter Monty Ogilvie is hoping to make it six of the best when he takes on Nicaragua’s Reynaldo Cajina at Paisley Lagoon Centre on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old super featherweight has five wins from five fights in what has, so far, been a perfect start to his pro career.

However not only is Cajina opponent number six – and a step up in quality from his other adversaries – the fight will also be Ogilvie’s first over six rounds, having previously operated over only four.

The super featherweight is aware of the threat from 35-year-old, Barcelona-based Cajina who has won 14 out of 65 fights. But, as ever, he’s looking forward to the challenge.

He told The Falkirk Herald: “He’s got a good few wins and actually got a draw with another Scottish guy Michael Roberts, who’s had 20 pro fights and has only lost one.

“So it’s a good step-up opponent for me.

“It’s more rounds and the guy’s been in with a couple of world champions. He’s been in with Malcolm Klassen as well and he went the distance with him, so he’s a durable guy.

“He comes to win, he doesn’t just come to make up the numbers, so I’m looking forward to it. It will be a good challenge.”

But while Ogilvie, who trains at the Golden Gloves gym in Kilsyth under the watchful eyes of coaches John Heaney and Francie Connor, is respectful of his opponents his preparation has been more focussed on what he can do.

He said: “You take into account what your opponent’s going to do, but I just prepare the same way for everyone. I just do my road work, I run five days a week on my lunch break or before I go to work, I just make sure I work hard in the gym and do my work.

“Whatever John Heaney, my coach at Kilsyth, says is the game plan I follow it.”

With an ublemished record since his first fight two years ago, Ogilvie admits he is loving life as a professional fighter.

He said: “In the amateurs it’s a lot faster paced but it’s more about scoring clean punches, whereas in the pros the guys come and hurt you and rough you up.

“It’s tougher but I love it. It’s slower paced as well, it’s more about landing the hurtful shots and less about scoring points.

“It’s been a whirlwind experience. I used to box at a 1314 Amateur Boxing Club and one of the guys I used to train with passed away sadly – Mike Towell.

“That was the kind of inspiration for me to turn pro and give it a bash. I never thought I’d do as well as I did, it’s a dream come true that I’m doing as well as I am and getting opportunities.”

Monty is also highly appreciative of the support he receives from his sponsors such as Hot Tub Supercentre, Trend Barbers in Denny and the Vitamin Shop in Grangemouth, as well as fans in his adopted home town of Falkirk.

He said: “I’ve got a phenomenal support in Falkirk. I’m originally from Killin but have lived in Falkirk for the last seven years and it’s home to me now, I love it.

“I’ve got a lot of pals down at Sparta Boxing Academy in Grangemouth and over at the Urban Guerillas, the new gym just opened down Bankside, the kickboxing gym. I know a lot of the guys down there so they tend to bring a big support.

“I’ve always got a good crowd, I’ve never had a show where the people of Falkirk haven’t really got behind me.”