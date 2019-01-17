New karate centre opens in Falkirk town centre

Falkirk’s karate kids have a new home – right in the heart of town on West Bridge Street.

The new look dojo was officially opened by Scotland’s chief instructor Sensei Tommy Morris at the beginning of this month.

Picture Michael Gillen.

Morris was Scotland’s first karate black belt, and is the acknowledged founder of organised karate in Scotland; he opened the Osaka Karate Club in 1963 in Albion Street in Glasgow which was renamed Kobe Osaka Karate Club in 1965.

Sensei Tommy opened Kobe Osaka Falkirk just a year later, in April and the club has operated continuously from then until the present day.

Now under the guidance and management of Tommy’s eldest son Steven and Paul Lapsley, the new dojo will be open seven days a week and will offer classes for all age groups from three years old to the over 50s.

In addition to karate and self-defence classes there will be Ju Jitsu and Kobudo (traditional martial arts with weapons).

Parents bringing children to classes will be able to enjoy a view of the class from the waiting area or can take advantage of a discounted membership of the Ship Shape Gym which shares the unit with the dojo, and have a workout while the kids are learning with the qualified instructors.

Beginners are always welcome to visit the new facilities where you can get all the information you might need or call on 01324 636 334.

A new website is also coming soon.