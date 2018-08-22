'Muir end season third after call offs, as seconds win

The weather was against Stenhousemuir again on Saturday afternoon, with rain postponing their match with GHK and ensuring they’ll finish the season in third.

The seconds had better luck with the weather on Sunday, and easily defeated GHK Strathclyde.

GHK were without a ground on Saturday and it was agreed to move the first team’s fixture to the Tryst, with the second side’s fixture moving over to the Sunday.

It was to no avail, however, as the first team’s match was rained off on the Saturday afternoon.

The cancellation of the GHK fixture means that with only one game to play, Stenhousemuir are guaranteed to finish third in West Division 1.

No promotion, but an improvement on last season’s sixth place finish in the league.

The seconds were more fortunate as their fixture with GHK Strathclyde on Sunday went ahead - just a day later than planned.

And the Stenny seconds won convincingly, losing only one wicket as they batted second.

Strathclyde were bowled out for 117. Sohail Thakur and Callum Grant each took three wickets and Ross Jones and Colin Douglas had two each.

Stenhousemuir knocked off the runs for the loss of one wicket thanks to an unbroken partnership of 111 for the second wicket between Ross Jones, who made 58 not out, and impressive 15-year-old Callum Grant, who made 33 not out.

The seconds have now cemented their place in Division 3 for the coming season.

The campaign ends with Stenhousemuir at home to East Kilbride next Saturday, whilst the seconds travel away to Kingholm in Dumfries.

GHK Strathclyde 117 (S.Thakur 3 for 19 ; C.Grant 3 for 19) 0 pts

Stenhousemuir Seconds 118 for 1 (R.Jones 58 not out; C.Grant 33 not out) 25 pts