Medals for Forth Valley gymnasts after successful Dundee trip

Forth Valley Gymnastics Club’s gymnasts competed at the TeamGym International Cup for Clubs in Dundee International Sports Centre.

Five teams made up of 34 gymnasts represented Forth Valley at the competition. The five teams were: a youth and primary women’s full team, two youth men’s micro teams and one primary women’s micro team.

Forth Valley women's team in competition

All gymnasts performed skills on trampette, vault, tumble and floor brilliantly and the club also came away from their afternoon’s work with several medals.

The youth women picked up a bronze whilst the primary team won silver and the youth men and women’s micro team also achieved bronze.

The competition was the first for many of Forth Valley’s younger gymnasts, some as young as just eight years old, so their achievements and medals should not be understated.

Many of the youth gymnasts that were involved in the tournament are now working towards selections for the soon-to-be TeamGym Scottish squads.

Forth Valley Boys team in competition

This is a first for TeamGym and will see some of their more talented gymnasts selected to compete at national and international levels for Scotland in 2019.