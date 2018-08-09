Madison Clarkson (13) wins gold for Scotland

Madison ‘Million Dollar’ Clarkson (Sparta Boxing Academy) was called up to represent Scotland in this year’s schoolboy/girl tri nations tournament in Cardiff, Wales.

The 13-year-old was boxing at 43kg against Jessica Purligo from Wales.

Packing a punch: Madison Clarkson in action

Madison started well in the first round, finding her distance within the first few seconds and timing her left hand with precision. Clarkson, displaying excellent footwork, was able to make her opponent miss and land effective counters.

In round two Madison landed a perfectly timed left hand on the back foot that stunned her opponent instantly, forcing the referee to step in and give the Welsh boxer an eight count.

Going into round three Madison had already secured a solid lead - having won the previous two rounds. Madison showed great maturity and didn’t get carried away having dominated the first two rounds.

The youngster stuck to her boxing and landed a triple left hand that snapped back the head of the Welsh boxer, straight after she landed the lead right hook backhand and the referee again stepped in for the eight count.

This isn't Madison's first gold, she picked one up in Moldova earlier this year too.

The Sparta boxer finished the fight with a barrage of body and head attacks, pushing her opponent back on to the ropes. A clear victory saw her win all three rounds by unanimous decision.

Madison is the first schoolgirl boxer in Scotland’s history to win a gold medal at the British and is also SBA’s first British gold medallist.

Next up for Madison are trips with Sparta Boxing to Moldova and Ukraine to compete against some of the best amateur boxers in the world.

Madison hopes to compete in the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics in 2024.