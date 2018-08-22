Local gymnasts perform at Glasgow's Hydro

Scotland did not have any gymnasts competing at the European Championships earlier this month but there were plenty of Scottish Gymnasts performing at the Showcase Event prior to the Men’s Team Final.

Scotland did not have any gymnasts competing at the European Championships earlier this month but there were plenty of Scottish Gymnasts performing at the Showcase Event prior to the Men’s Team Final.

Falkirk's gymnasts at the European Championships

Falkirk Infinity Display Team and Grangemouth Community Gymnastics Club’s display team, Rebound, were among the 270 gymnasts and nine clubs taking part in the Showcase

Despite a very early start, the girls were well prepared to take the stage on the official gymnastics floor in the Glasgow Hydro.

It was an amazing opportunity for all those taking part as experiences like this are few and far between.

The Falkirk Infinity Display Team performed their Jive Bunny routine to an audience of over 1000 gymnasts and guests, which was undoubtedly a daunting occasion but they performed well and were unphased by the huge size of the Hydro, or the fact that they were performing on the floor that had witnessed the Men and Women’s European Champions earlier in the week.

Falkirk's girls on stage at the Hydro

The Rebound team of 16 entertained the crowd of around 900 during their allocated performance slot with a display of general gymnastics.

The Falkirk Infinity team:: Shannon Hoggan, Maisie McMillan, Romy Phillips, Eve Doyle, Rachel Fleming, Sophie Trotter, Ava Cassidy, Ellie Laird, Kelsey Easton, Alyssa Montgomery, Chelsey Sneddon, Amy McEwan, and Demi Sneddon.

Choreographer and gymnast: Alexander Kerr.

Coaches: Stuart Callahan, Norma Moffat, Jean and Robert Callahan

The Rebound team: Robyn Sinclair, Milly Mason, Emma Garrity, Abbie Auchincloss, Claire Campbell, Chrissie Riach, Neave Garrity, Elise Brown, Niamh Doyle, Lexi Cattanach, Olivia Park, Sophie Leonard, Lauren Manson, Jodie McNie, Katie Craig and Jodie Jack.