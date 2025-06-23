British & Irish Lions star Finn Russell on ‘putting to bed’ any talk of Johnny Sexton rivalry and why he signed new Bath deal.

Former Falkirk fly-half Finn Russell has wiped the slate clean with Johnny Sexton, thanks to help from British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell.

Sexton was previously critical of Scotland star Russell, labelling him "flashy" and a "media darling", saying that his top choice for the coveted number ten role against Australia this summer would be Owen Farrell. Speaking in his autobiography, the Irish icon went on to say that it “kills me to this day" that England’s Farrell was overlooked in favour of Russell for the 2021 Lions tour to South Africa.

He’s now kicking skills coach for the Lions and is now very much on the same side as Bath ace Russell - who is expected to be the playmaker who gets the nod for the Test series down under. The former Falkirk player is now heading for his third expedition with the Lions’ squad having previously played his rugby at Sunnyside for spell during the 2011/12 season. His brother, Harry, is currently Falkirk’s captain.

Finn Russell: Johnny Sexton rivalry ‘was never a thing’

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash with Western Force, Russell explained: "It's just been bit of a craic. It was never a thing. When we came in, we had a laugh straight away and Andy kind of put it to bed so that was good. Not that it was ever going to be an issue, I don't believe. We're all here with the same goal, which is to win the series. I've only been here a few days but it's been good working with Johnny. I'm happy to bounce questions off him and chat to him about what he's seeing.

“With the numbers we've had, he's had to jump in sometimes so it's been quite funny being on the same training side as him. It's good to have a guy with his experience here. I can chat to him and bounce things off him as and when I need. All the coaches seem open to conversations and chats. It's a good environment to be in."

Former Falkirk star signs new deal with Bath to end speculation of move

Russell ended speculation about his future at club level last week by signing a new contract with Bath which ties him to the team until June 2028.

He helped Bath triumph in the Gallagher Premiership final, adding the trophy to the European Challenge Cup and Premiership Cup they won earlier in the season. Russell, 32, has been an integral part of the success and his fine form has seen him linked with a number of clubs, including a return to Racing 92 in Paris where he spent five seasons. But Russell has opted to extend his stay at Bath, signing a new three-year contract.

"I have loved my time here at Bath," said Russell. "It’s a great team and a great club. We’ve come a long way over the last couple of years, and I am really looking forward to staying here and seeing what the club can achieve."